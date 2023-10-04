UAAP: Pastrana shines anew as UST women rout Adamson

UST's Kent Pastrana and Tacky Tacatac during their game against the Adamson Lady Falcons in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament, October 4, 2023 at Adamson Gym in San Marcelino, Manila. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas cruised to a second win in a row in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament, clobbering Adamson University 84-65 on Wednesday morning.

The Growling Tigresses gave the Lady Falcons a huge loss on their homecourt at the Adamson Gym in San Marcelino, Manila.

Coming off a 20-point, 10-rebound game in the Growling Tigresses' 63-46 win over the UE Lady Warriors last Sunday, Kent Pastrana followed it up with a 28-point, four-assist, and three-steal outing this time against the Lady Falcons.

"Of course, we were expecting these types of performances from Kent. Even when she was in Silay, I knew she was special. It was God's will to bring her to UST," said Growling Tigresses head coach Haydee Ong.

With Pastrana leading the way, UST was able to break away in the third canto, turning a 44-40 halftime lead into a 66-51 cushion heading into the final frame.

The UAAP Season 82 Rookie of the Year then provided the highlights in the last 10 minutes of the contest, firing a shot clock-beating three with 7:39 remaining to extend their lead to 71-55.

UST's lead went as high as 22 points, 81-59, after a Tacky Tacatac three with 4:04 left.

"We wanted to improve every game. We can't take away the effort of Adamson from the first half until the end; they never gave up. I hope we could get better every game. There are players who we are waiting to step up," said Ong.

Supporting Pastrana were Tantoy Ferrer (12 points, seven rebounds), Tacatac (12 points), and Rachelle Ambos (10 points, seven rebounds).

UST will be up against Pastrana's former team, De La Salle University, on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

"Excited po ako pero hindi ako magpapadala sa pressure sa laro na yun," said Pastrana.

The Lady Falcons, who fell to 0-2, were led by Elaine Etang and Cheska Apag, who scored 13 points apiece. Victoria Adeshina added 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Adamson will look to give Ryan Monteclaro his first win as head coach also on Sunday against Ateneo de Manila University at 9:00 a.m.

The Scores:

UST 84 - Pastrana 28, Ferrer 12, Tacatac 12, Ambos 10, Dionisio 8, Santos 6, Soriano 3, Ly 3, Maglupay 2, Danganan 0, Serrano, 0 , Amatong 0, Bron 0.

Adamson 65 - Etang 13, Apag 13, Adeshina 12, Padilla 11, Limbago 8, Cortez 3, Meniano 2, Dumelod 2, Agojo 1, Bajo 0, Dampios 0, Alaba 0, Tano 0.

Quarterscores: 19-19, 44-40, 66-51, 84-65.