UAAP: Despite huge win, UP laments inconsistency vs UE

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The University of the Philippines (UP) may have ran away with a victory over the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors but the coaching staff is far from satisfied with the Fighting Maroons’ performance.

UP appeared to be cruising to an easy win when they started the game with a dominating 32-6 lead in the first quarter.

However, they allowed the Red Warriors to come back, cutting UP’s lead to just nine in the early goings of the payoff period. Luckily, the Fighting Maroons recovered and widened the gap once again, en route to an 84-69 win.

According to assistant coach Christian Luanzon, the team has to realize the importance of performing consistently in all quarters of the game.

“We started out strong nung laro which is good for us but one thing Coach Gold always would emphasize ever since nung we started training really was to be consistent in all four quarters. So that's one thing that was lacking today and as coaches would say back to the drawing board for us,” Luanzon told reporters, referring to UP head coach Goldwin Monteverede.

He also reiterated that UP should view Season 86 as a marathon and not a sprint to keep their consistency all throughout the matches.

“This league is always about parang marathon as Coach Gold would say, not a sprint. So this is just one of those short sprints in preparation for that long marathon with 12 games remaining here sa eliminations,” Luanzon added.

But if there was one thing that helped them survive against UE’s onslaught, it was their composure, especially in the crucial fourth period.

UP answered with a 10-0 run after the timeout of Red Warriors to regain the momentum and never looked back from there on.

“I think our advantage I would say in this game… towards the end is that 'yung composure ng team... Like I said Janjan (Felicilda) in his second season here, CJ (Cansino) obviously and sila Malick (Diouf), they have been here before so things like that are not new to them,” he added.

UP improved its record to 2-0 while UE slid to 1-1 after an opening win against the UST Growling Tigers.