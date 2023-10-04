UAAP: Clutch Joson lifts Ateneo women over La Salle

Ateneo star Jhazmin Joson (15) in action against La Salle in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament, October 4, 2023 at the Adamson Gym in San Marcelino, Manila. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University secured its first win in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament in thrilling fashion on Wednesday.

The Blue Eagles held firm in overtime for an 87-80 triumph over archrivals De La Salle University at the Adamson Gym in San Marcelino, Manila.

"It's our first win for the season. We didn't win against La Salle last year, and Jhaz [Joson] and I remember that very well," said Ateneo coach LA Mumar, who was relieved to finally get one over their rivals.

Joson, a member of last year's Mythical Team, came through in crunch time for the Blue Eagles after being limited to just five points in regulation. She fired two three-pointers in the extra period, including a clutch three-pointer that gave them an 85-80 advantage with just 55 seconds to go.

Off a timeout, the Lady Archers could not inbound the ball, resulting in a five-second infraction. Katelyn Cancio delivered the dagger with a layup seconds later.

"Our girls are still immature. We had the game won already, but I'm just so happy that the fighting heart was there in overtime. We could have easily folded up, but the girls fought back," said Mumar.

Joson ended up with 11 points, helping Ateneo bounce back from a 77-57 defeat at the hands of National University on opening day.

"I was really nervous because that never happened in my life, but I'm really grateful that the girls tried to fight back. It's still a great win," said Joson.

The Blue Eagles were up 72-67 with 52 seconds left in regulation but gave up a three-pointer to Luisa San Juan, followed by two free throws from Bernice Paraiso that sent the game into overtime.

Junize Calago led the way for Ateneo with 22 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Kacey dela Rosa (13 points, 16 rebounds, and four blocks) and Sarah Makanjuola (14 points and 16 rebounds) also recorded double-doubles for the Blue Eagles. Makanjuola fouled out with 26 seconds left in the final frame.

Ateneo will aim for a back-to-back win on Sunday when it faces Adamson University at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

San Juan had a game-high 29 points for La Salle, which fell to a 0-2 record. Luisa Dela Paz added 14 points.

La Salle seeks its first win also on Sunday against University of Santo Tomas.

The Scores:

Ateneo 87 - Calago 22, Dela Rosa 14, Makajuola 13, Joson 11, SOlis 9, Cancio 7, Villacruz 6, Eufemiano 3, Gastador 2, Angala 0.

DLSU 80 - San Juan 29, Dela Paz 14, Binaohan 9, Paraiso 9, Sario 8, Mendoza 6, Villava-cua 3, Delos Reyes 2, Bacierto 0, Bojang 0, Catalan 0.

Quarterscores: 19-23, 39-38, 53-53, 72-72, 87-80.