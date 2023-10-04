Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The Ateneo Blue Eagles recovered from a surprising opening game loss with an impressive victory over their rival De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

Ateneo leaned on the heroics of Kai Ballungay and Mason Amos in the payoff period to hack out a 77-72 win over the Green Archers at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday.

The Blue Eagles now entered the winning column for a 1-1 card, tying their victim La Salle in the standings.

Full story to follow.

