Adamson coach Nash Racela. Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Adamson Falcons head coach Nash Racela considered their thrilling overtime victory over the UST Growling Tigers a lucky win, citing his players’ mental mistakes in the crucial part of the match and the absence of the opponent’s foreign student athlete (FSA).

Racela and the Falcons needed an extra period to slip past the Tigers, 79-76, to book their first win of the season at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday.

But for the Adamson coach, Adama Faye’s absence from the UST squad spelled the difference in the outcome of the match.

“Credit goes to UST and coach Pido’s coaching staff no? They really made it hard for us today even without their FSA. I think we were lucky that they didn’t have their FSA today because kung nandiyan yan, it would’ve been a different story. But it’s nice that we’re able to grind it out today,” Racela said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Aside from that, the head coach also rued the mental lapses of his players, especially in the final minute of the overtime where they allowed UST to crawl back from a 70-77 deficit.

Racela said he needs to remind the Falcons to never crumble in the crucial parts of the game if they want to have a good chance of winning against strong teams in the league.

“We always remind them to minimize mental mistakes. Especially a team like us, going up against stronger teams, the lesser mistakes you have, the better chance of winning,” he continued.

“Maraming mental lapses and that was all in the endgame, it can’t happen. If you want your team to have a good chance in winning, dapat bawasan natin yung lapses. Yung three-pointer ni Pangilinan, nakakashoot na nga ng apat na three points, pinanood pa tumira. That’s a mental mistake. That foul to give? That was a mental mistake. Dapat hindi na nangyayari yung mga ganon diba? Even that last possession of UST where si Yerro tried to gamble and steal the ball, nakatira pa sila ng three-pointer na hindi na dapat nangyari yun.”

Adamson will try to score their second win against the defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles.