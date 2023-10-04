Photo from PLDT High Speed Hitters

MANILA – The PLDT High Speed Hitters have quietly improved its roster after acquiring Filipino-Canadian spiker Savannah Davison ahead of the upcoming 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

PLDT announced on Wednesday its newest addition in their roster in the five-foot-nine outside hitter.

"We found Filipino-Canadian Savannah Davison as the perfect addition to the PLDT team. Athletic, smart, and fun, she is someone we can't wait for you to witness," PLDT said in a statement.

In our pursuit of our #highspeedUPGRADE mantra, we searched far and wide recruitment-wise.



And in that hunt we found Filipino-Canadian Savannah Davison as the perfect addition to the PLDT team.



Athletic, smart, and fun, she is someone we can't wait for you to witness! ♥️🏐💨 pic.twitter.com/ljF6pEShwS — PLDT High Speed Hitters (@speedhitters) October 4, 2023

According to the High Speed Hitters, Davison played in Division 1 of the US NCAA, suiting up for University of Oklahoma and the New Mexico State University.

Davison's entry is expected to fill the void left by Jovy Prado who suffered from an ACL tear during the Invitational Conference.

"Something I look forward to this conference is to see the competition. I've heard so much about volleyball in the Philippines and I can't wait to experience it," Davison shared.

The spiker will be teaming up with the veterans of PLDT in Rhea Dimaculangan, Mika Reyes, Kath Arado, Dell Palomata, and Mean Mendrez.

The new recruit is full of hope in regard to how they'll perform when the tournament starts on October 15.

"I'm also excited to see how far our PLDT team can go this conference. I feel like we have a good chance this year," she said.

The PVL will not be having foreign reinforcements this year and will instead have another All-Filipino Conference.

With all the buzz she has heard about the local volleyball community, Davison is the most excited about meeting the passionate, loud, and proud fans of the league

"We're gonna need the fans especially in tough matches. I can't wait to meet all of them," she closed.