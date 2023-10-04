NCAA: JRU blasts EAC, improves to 3-1

MANILA — Jose Rizal University continues its hot start in the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Heavy Bombers blasted Emilio Aguinaldo College, 77-71, on Monday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Agem Miranda delivered a 20-point, five-assist, four-rebound game while also putting in three steals, while Marwin Dionisio and Joshua posted 15 and 13, respectively, allowing them to improve to 3-1 in the standings.

Only ahead by four, 67-63, with still over four minutes remaining in the game, the Heavy Bombers scored seven straight to create a lead as huge as 11, 74-63, highlighted by a triple from Dionisio at the 4:01 mark of the fourth.

EAC tried to cut the deficit after they got to as close as six, but it proved to be too late as they fell to 2-1.

Nat Cosejo top-scored for EAC with 15 points alongside nine rebounds, while Ralph Robin, King Gurtiza, and JP Maguliano also finished in double digits with 12, 11, and 10, respectively.

JRU’s next opponent is University of Perpetual Help System DALTA on Saturday, October 7, at 9:30 AM, while EAC will lock horns against Mapua University on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 10 AM.