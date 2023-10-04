MMA: Malachiev plans to use Pacio as catapult to world title

Mansur Malachiev. Handout/ONE Championship.

Fifth-ranked ONE Championship strawweight Mansur Malachiev knows that he can’t cut corners entering his next fight.

Malachiev is turning up the gear in preparation for Joshua “The Passion” Pacio as they tangle ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov this Saturday inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Dagestani wrestler expects to be pushed by Pacio – a man that has been atop the division, or near it, ever since making his ONE debut in 2016.

He knows what a win over Pacio would push his stock to the moon, and he promises to come out prepared.

“I feel good. I’m fired up for this fight. He’s an experienced fighter and was the world champion in ONE, so I’m training hard to beat him,” he said.

“A win over Pacio would be a major win for me on my way to the big goal – the ONE belt. My opponent is number one in the division, and a win over him would bring me closer to a world title fight.”

While he acknowledged Pacio’s wrestling defense, he’s confident that the Filipino hasn’t faced someone like him before.

While Pacio argues that he’s already faced the best wrestler in the division when he lost the ONE strawweight title to Jarred Brooks, Malachiev says that he’s different.

After all, he comes from the mountains of Dagestan – a place that has been synonymous to wrestling in the MMA world and has produced the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Saygid Izagakhmaev among others.

“In his arsenal, he has striking and very good wrestling defense, but my wrestling is on a whole different level. We’ll see if he can defend against it,” he said.

“I have been honing my skills for years among the best wrestlers in Dagestan. I’m experienced enough to out-wrestle anyone, and Pacio is no exception."

While he believes he can match Pacio’s impressive gas tank to go the full three rounds, he believes it won’t be needed in this fight.

“I think I have all the skills to win. I’m ready for all three rounds, but I plan on finishing Pacio early,” he said.

“I’ll tell [the fans] not to blink as it’s going to be a very entertaining and beautiful fight.”