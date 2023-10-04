Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial celebrates after his knockout victory over Ahmad Ghousoon of Syria in the semifinals of the men's 80kg weight class in the 19th Asian Games, October 4, 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Marcial advanced to the gold medal match and secured a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics. POC-PSC Media Pool.

Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial has secured his ticket to next year's Olympic Games in Paris after another knockout win in the 19th Asian Games, Wednesday in Hangzhou, China.

Marcial scored a second round knockout of his Syrian opponent, Ahmad Ghousoon, in the semifinals of the men's 80kg weight class at the Hangzhou Gymnasium.

By advancing to the finals of the division, he not only has a chance to fight for the Asian Games gold -- he also clinched his place in the Paris Olympics.

Boxing is one of the sports in the Asiad program that also serves as an Olympic qualifier.

This will be Marcial's second straight Olympics. He won a bronze while fighting as a middleweight in the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Marcial got the nod of three of the five judges in the first round but he refused to let the bout go to the scorecards. A crushing right hook forced Ghousoon into the canvas midway through the second round, giving Marcial the stoppage win.

It's his second straight knockout victory in the Asian Games. In the quarterfinals, Marcial also defeated Thailand's Weerapon Jongjoho via second round stoppage after recovering from a standing eight-count in the opening frame.

Marcial will be up against China's Tanglatihan Tuohetaerbieke in the finals, after the home bet claimed a split decision win over Uzbekistan's Turabek Khabibullaev in the other semifinal.