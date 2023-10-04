M5 in the Philippines: Dates, format, participating countries

ECHO celebrates after clinching the M4 title in Jakarta, Indonesia. Moonton Games.

MANILA - Moonton Games announced the dates for the M5 World Championships, with the main tournament hosted by the Philippines starting this December.

The Wildcard, which will be held in Malaysia, will be held from November 23 to 26. The top 2 teams in the wildcard will move on to the M5 championship group stages in the Philippines, which will start from December 2 to 7.

MPL Philippines teams will be fielding in 2 representatives as the country looks to seal four consecutive world titles in ML:BB in home soil.

Teams from the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Singapore, Cambodia, Middle East and Northern Africa, Turkey, Myanmar, and the United States are among the confirmed participants in the tournament.

The knockout stages will be held from December 9 to 16 while the Grand Finals will be held on December 17. The 16 qualified teams to M5 will be divided into four groups and will be playing a single round-robin best of 3 in 6 matches.

The top 2 teams of each group will advance to the knockout stages while the other two teams will be eliminated, returning the format they last adapted in the 2nd world championship series.

The knockout stages will follow the bracket format it used in the past world championship installments.

Knockout stage matches will be held at a best of five format, except the Grand Finals, which will be held in a best of seven series. The winner will take the lion's share of the $900,000 prize pool.

ECHO last January took home the M4 World Championship title, the third straight world title for the Philippines in ML:BB, after sweeping fellow title contenders Blacklist International in Jakarta, Indonesia.

It was in M4 when Moonton Games announced that the tournament will be held in the Philippines, with the wildcard being hosted by Malaysia.