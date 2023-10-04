NU guard Camille Clarin goes for a layup against the FEU Lady Tamaraws in their UAAP Season 86 women's basketball game, October 4, 2023 at the Adamson Gym in San Marcelino, Manila. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University crushed Far Eastern University, 95-58, for its second win in a row in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament on Wednesday at Adamson Gym in San Marcelino, Manila.

After dismantling Ateneo de Manila University, 77-57, the defending seven-time champions Lady Bulldogs never had any problem against the lady Tams.

NU cruised to 18-11 at the end of the first, 38-27 at the half, and 59-38 entering the final frame en route to a second straight victory to share the lead with the UP Fighting Maroons.

But the Lady Bulldogs still pushed the pedal in the final 10 minutes of the game, scoring 36 points in a torrid quarter that saw them go up by 41 points, 95-54, with 47 seconds left in the game.

"We always believe that NU women's basketball was and is all about defense. Yan yung bread and butter namin since Coach Pat (Aquino) pa. I thought today, we did well in following the gameplan," said second-year Lady Bulldogs head coach Aris Dimaunahan.

Tin Cayabyab led four Lady Bulldogs in double-digits with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Camille Clarin got 15 points built on three treys while Princess Fabruada chipped in 12 points. Ann Pingol also added 11 points.

Aloja Betanio glued things together for NU with nine assists, three steals, and four points.

Dimaunahan though only had one qualm about the game: that they were not able to stop Congolese center Josee Kaputu.

Kaputu, who produced 27 points and nine rebounds in FEU's 75-68 win over La Salle last Sunday, still delivered 27 points against NU to go with 11 rebounds.

"The only thing that we failed on is to contain their foreign player. It's always nice to see student-athletes like her play in our league. But then again, we took care of the other guys," said Dimaunahan.

Louna Ozar is expected to make her debut on Sunday in the game that is scheduled to have an 11 a.m. tip-off at UST Quadricentennial Pavilion. Dimaunahan though is still pondering on whether they will also field former Westmont College guard Stefanie Berbarabe for the game.

"Hindi pa namin sure if she will be playing this Sunday. She is flying in tonight from China. We will check on her and try to integrate her to our scheme of things," he disclosed.

FEU will face University of the East also on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The scores:

NU 95 - Cayabyab 16, Clarin 15, Fabruada 12, Pingol 11, Bartolo 6, Surada 5, Konateh 5, Alterado 5, Betanio 4, Canuto 4, Talas 4, Solis 3, Alcantara 3, Ico 2, Magbanua 0.

FEU 58 - Kaputu 27, Salvani 7, Aquino 6, Manguiat 6, Delos Santos 4, Ong 4, Prado 2, Pasilang 2, Nagma 0, Caringal 0, Lopez 0, Antonio 0, Paras 0, Dela Torre 0.

Quarterscores: 18-11, 38-27, 59-38, 95-58.