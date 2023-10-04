MANILA — Mapua University added to the woes of College of St. Benilde.

The Cardinals outlasted the Blazers, 75-71, at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at the FilOIl EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Paolo Hernandez starred for the Intramuros-based squad with 22 points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block, while Clint Escamis and Jopet Soriano contributed 12 markers each.

Both teams were without their big men after Will Gozum and Warren Bonifacio fouled out in the final period. Migs Oczon stepped up to the challenge for St. Benilde and hit a booming three-pointer to overtake Mapua, 71-70, with only 35 seconds left in the game.

But Hernandez refused to give up just yet as he answered with a huge mid-range jumper to reclaim the lead, 72-71, with only 22 ticks remaining, right before Robi Nayve failed to set up a shot for his squad as he turned the ball over.

This led to consecutive free throw makes for the Cardinals that allowed them to post their third win in four games.

Miggy Corteza and Oczon top-scored for Benilde with 15 and 14 markers, respectively, while Gozum and Nayve also stood out with 11 and eight, but it all went for naught as they fell to their third defeat in four games.

Mapua will next be facing Emilio Aguinaldo College on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 10 AM, while Benilde is scheduled to battle San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Saturday, October 7, at 3 PM.