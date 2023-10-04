MANILA — Coming off a loss against Jose Rizal University, Mapua University answered with a statement win against contender College of St. Benilde on Wednesday.

The Cardinals overcame a late-game scare from Blazers guard Migs Oczon who hit a booming triple to take a 71-70 lead with only 35 seconds remaining. Their hero was Paolo Hernandez, who answered with a clutch jumper to reclaim the lead en route to the 75-71 win.

“Para samin naman, hindi na bago yung mga ganung shots ni Oczon. 'Di rin bago samin yung ganung sitwasyon. So we just stayed composed lang and nagtiwala kami sa mga coaches, sa mga teammates. May tiwala kami sa isa’t isa,” Hernandez said, after registering 22 points, four boards, an assist, a steal, and a block.

Aside from his crucial jumper, the 6-foot-3 wingman also hit three out of four late attempts from the free-throw line, with the lone miss being intentional.

But he deflected all the efforts to his teammates who also contributed to their victory against the NCAA Season 98 finalists.

“Yung shot ko na yun, dahil yun sa teammates ko. Sa assist ni Clint [Escamis], sa box out ng mga big man, especially Jopet Soriano,” he said.

“Lahat ‘yon, yung shot na ‘yon, kami yung tumira non.”

Cardinals head coach Randy Alcantara, however, bared how vital Hernandez was which is why he opted to make plays for him during the end game.

“Kaya siya yung pinuntahan ko kasi tiwala ako sa kanya eh. Alam ko, may desisyon siyang maganda nung huli. Pwede niyang itira, pwede niyang ipasa,” he said.

“Pero ang maganda, yung mga crucial foul shots, yung mga unang games namin, yun ang naging [issue] ko sa kanila, kaya again maraming salamat sa Panginoon na nabigay kay Paolo yung time na yun at hindi siya nag-miss.”

This win allowed Mapua to improve to 3-1 in the standings, while also sending the Blazers in peril as they now fell to 1-3.