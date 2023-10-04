MANILA — Jose Rizal University is on a roll in the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament so far.

They have defeated Colegio de San Juan De Letran, Mapua University, and Emilio Aguinaldo College in their three wins, with their lone loss coming from a close encounter against College of St. Benilde.

But despite this, head coach Louie Gonzales said that they are not looking at the team standings and instead are focusing on how they will improve more as the season progresses.

“‘Di naman namin tinitignan yung standings. Kung ano yung nasa harap namin, let’s stay in the moment,” he said following their win against EAC.

“Trabahuhin natin ‘tong nasa harap natin, tiyaka na natin isipin yung susunod,” he added.

One of the things that is working out for JRU is their physicality, but Gonzales shared that they are also putting emphasis on keeping his players’ emotions in check. This comes after one of their players, JL Delos Santos, made headlines after their game against Benilde where he was called with two unsportsmanlike fouls.

“Nandun naman yun eh. Alam naman nila yun,” he said, talking about JRU’s ability to keep their composure.

“I need to push them eh. If we talk about effort, ang pinu-push ko sa kanila is yung puso nila and yung isip nila.”

The second call on Delos Santos was then rescinded days after, resulting in him avoiding suspension against EAC. But Gonzales still stressed that JRU is not playing dirty basketball; rather, they are just maintaining the style of play that they have banked on en route to their hot start to the season.

“Kung mawala samin yon, siguro magiging ordinary [team] lang kami,” he said, speaking about their physicality.

“I was clear with that. Talagang it’s hard-nosed.”

“Ganun talaga yung style of play namin. Ayun yung pinaghandaan namin, so siguro kung ibahin ko yun, hindi na JRU brand of basketball yun.”