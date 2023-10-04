Choco Mucho, Creamline kick off season-ending PVL conference

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Volleyball fans are in for an early treat when the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) opens its third and final conference of the 2023 season on October 15.

For the first time, PVL will be holding its second All-Filipino Conference in the same season which will kick off at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum featuring all the sister teams in the league.

Raising the PVL curtains for the season-ending conference is Gerflor Defender battling one of the newest teams in the competition Nxled Chameleons at 3 p.m.

The Nxled Chameleons will be led by setter Camille Kal and hitters Lycha Ebon, Chiara Permentilla and Jhoana Maraguinot along with middles Camille Victoria and Krich Macaslang.

The Defenders, on the other hand, will be bringing in Janine Navarro, Rap Aguilar, Justine Dorog, Alyssa Bertolano and Angelie Jingco in their hopes to come out better and stronger from their Invitational experience.

But the opening day is expected to be packed as the defending All-Filipino champions Creamline Cool Smashers began their defense against sister team and also crowd-favorite Choco Mucho Flying Titans at 6 p.m.

The Cool Smashers, though, will be parading a slightly new look as they lost playmaker Jia de Guzman to Denso Airybees. The multi-awarded setter will be playing in the V.League in Japan.

Kyle Negrito is expected to take over and will have a crack list of go-to hitters in Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Alyssa Valdez, Ced Domingo and Michele Gumabao.

But Choco Mucho will be a tough rival to hurdle with the energetic Sisi Rondina raring to soar again along with Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag, Des Cheng, Isa Molde, Bea de Leon and Aduka Ogunsanya.

This will be the first time Choco Mucho and Creamline will be crossing paths inside the PVL court since February 14.

The 5 p.m. clash between PLDT High Speed Hitters and Cignal HD Spikers also looms to be a toss-up with a crew of veterans steering the two teams’ respective title campaigns in the tournament.

Mika Reyes, Mean Mendrez, Julianne Samonte, Erica Santos, Michelle Morente and Rhea Dimaculangan head the High Speed Hitters’ bid although the HD Spikers will not only lean on their seasoned players like Rachel Daquis, Roselyn Doria, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Ces Molina but also on young guns, including Vanie Gandler.

Meanwhile, Chery Tiggo, bannered by Mylene Paat, tangles with Farm Fresh Foxies at 3 p.m. on Tuesday while F2 Logistics, featuring Ivy Lacsina and Myla Pablo, colliding with Akari Chargers at 5 p.m.

Petro Gazz, in a separate match, squares off with the other league newcomer Galeries Tower at 7 p.m.