Boxing: Marcial eyes finals, outright Olympics berth

Eumir Marcial in action in the 19th Asian Games. POC-PSC Media Pool.

Eumir Marcial guns for a seat in the finals -- and a spot in next year's Paris Olympics -- when he enters the ring on Wednesday in the semifinals of men's boxing in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Marcial, 27, will face Ahmad Ghousoon of Syria in one of two semifinal bouts in the men's 80kg division at the Hangzhou gymnasium.

Already assured of a bronze medal, a victory on Wednesday night will send Marcial to the final and more importantly, secure his ticket to the Olympic Games next year.

Boxing is one of six sports wherein the Asian Games serve as a qualifier to the Olympics. Marcial won bronze in the Tokyo Games in 2021, where he fought as a middleweight.

He appears to be dealing well in light-heavyweight, even winning his quarterfinal bout against Thailand's Weerapon Jongjoho via stoppage. Despite being rocked by a right hand in the first round, Marcial quickly recovered and knocked out Jongjoho in the second round.

He will be up against an aggressive fighter in Ghousoon in the semis. According to the scouting report by the Philippine boxing team, Ghousoon "doesn't know how to back down," and his style should suit Marcial.

"Palusob" is how Philippine boxing coach Ronald Chavez described the 27-year-old Ghousoon, who won his quarterfinals match against Shabbos Negmatulloev of Tajikistan via a 5-0 unanimous decision.

Marcial was a bronze medal winner in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

