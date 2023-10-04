Azkals tackle Bahrain in international friendly on Oct. 17

The Philippine Azkals celebrate their come-from-behind win against Afghanistan in a friendly at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, September 12, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- The Philippine men's national football team will play Bahrain in an international friendly match on Oct. 17.

The friendly, which is part of the Azkals' preparations for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, will be hosted by Bahrain.

Leading the team competing in Bahrain are skipper and keeper Neil Etheridge, veterans Patrick Reichelt, Manuel Ott, and naturalized player Bienvenido Marañon.

Here is the complete lineup for the friendly match:

ETHERIDGE, NEIL LEONARD

SCHWARZER, JULIAN

MENDOZA, KEVIN RAY

CURRAN, JESSE

SATO, DAISUKE

MENZI, AUDI

VILLANUEVA, DENNIS

INGRESO, KEVIN

BAAS, JUSTIN

MELLIZA, JESUS

RUBLICO, SANTIAGO

TABINAS, JEFFERSON

PORTERIA, JOSE ELMER

OTT, MANUEL

OTT, MIKE RIGOBERTO

REYES, SANDRO MIGUEL

LINARES, ENRIQUE

REICHELT, PATRICK

MARAÑON, BIENVENIDO

ANGELES, MARWIN

ROTA, SIMONE

GROMMEN, JOSHUA JAKE

BUGAS, POCHOLO

GAYOSO, JAVIER AUGUSTINE

DANIELS, KENSHIRO MICHAEL

The Azkals are scheduled to play against Vietnam on Nov. 16 in the FIFA World Cup 26/AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers.

Last September, they turned back Afghanistan, 2-1, also in a FIFA international friendly at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.