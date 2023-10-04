Azkals tackle Bahrain in international friendly on Oct. 17

MANILA -- The Philippine men's national football team will play Bahrain in an international friendly match on Oct. 17.
The friendly, which is part of the Azkals' preparations for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, will be hosted by Bahrain.
Leading the team competing in Bahrain are skipper and keeper Neil Etheridge, veterans Patrick Reichelt, Manuel Ott, and naturalized player Bienvenido Marañon.
Here is the complete lineup for the friendly match:
- ETHERIDGE, NEIL LEONARD
- SCHWARZER, JULIAN
- MENDOZA, KEVIN RAY
- CURRAN, JESSE
- SATO, DAISUKE
- MENZI, AUDI
- VILLANUEVA, DENNIS
- INGRESO, KEVIN
- BAAS, JUSTIN
- MELLIZA, JESUS
- RUBLICO, SANTIAGO
- TABINAS, JEFFERSON
- PORTERIA, JOSE ELMER
- OTT, MANUEL
- OTT, MIKE RIGOBERTO
- REYES, SANDRO MIGUEL
- LINARES, ENRIQUE
- REICHELT, PATRICK
- MARAÑON, BIENVENIDO
- ANGELES, MARWIN
- ROTA, SIMONE
- GROMMEN, JOSHUA JAKE
- BUGAS, POCHOLO
- GAYOSO, JAVIER AUGUSTINE
- DANIELS, KENSHIRO MICHAEL
The Azkals are scheduled to play against Vietnam on Nov. 16 in the FIFA World Cup 26/AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers.
Last September, they turned back Afghanistan, 2-1, also in a FIFA international friendly at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.