Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a return against Canada's Leylah Fernandez during their women's singles match at the Adelaide International tennis tournament in Adelaide on January 6, 2022.

PARIS, France -- Pole Iga Swiatek retained her comfortable advantage as world number one as Anett Kontaveit moved to third thanks to a runners-up up finish last weekend, the WTA announced on Monday.

US Open champion Swiatek, 21, will feature for the first time since this month's Grand Slam win at Flushing Meadows by playing at Ostrava this week.

Swiatek has also clinched the French Open this year and still has almost double the points as Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who she beat in the final in New York, in second.

Estonian Kontaveit switches positions with Spaniard Paula Badosa despite losing Sunday's Tallinn Open final.

Russian Veronika Kudermetova, who is banned from competing under the name and flag of her country after the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, climbs to a career-best 12th spot despite not playing since September 24.

Mayar Sherif jumps from 74th to 49th after becoming the first woman from Egypt to claim a WTA Tour title with victory in Parma on Saturday.

Sherif overcame Greek Maria Sakkari, who retains her sixth place.

The season-ending WTA Finals will be held between October 31-November 7 in Texas with the top eight players qualifying.

As well as the tournament in the Czech Republic there is an event in Monastir, Tunisia, this week.

Rankings:

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10,180 pts

2. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4,885

3. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4,010

4. Paula Badosa (ESP) 3,934

5. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,470

6. Jessica Pegula (USA) 3,447

7. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3,355

8. Cori Gauff (USA) 3,047

9. Simona Halep (ROM) 3,025

10. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2,930

11. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 2,895

12. Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 2,561

13. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2,406

14. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,305

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2,295

16. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2,271

17. Madison Keys (USA) 2,248

18. Danielle Collins (USA) 2,177

19. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2,061

20. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2,003

