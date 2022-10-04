Los Angeles Clippers player Diamond Stone (2-R) plays an arcade basketball game during Media Day at the Clippers training facility in Playa Vista, California, USA, 26 September 2016. File photo. Mike Nelson, EPA

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen have signed Diamond Stone as their reinforcement for the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup, tapping the American as a replacement for Thomas Robinson.

According to a PBA report, Robinson has been dealing with back spasms since last week. The former NBA player has since been placed on the league's injured/reserve list.

Stone, a second-round selection in the 2016 NBA Rookie Draft, will see action on Wednesday when the Beermen open their Commissioner's Cup campaign against the Blackwater Bossing.

A source from the San Miguel camp said that the 25-year-old Stone is "the best available option in such a short period of time." Stone had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Clippers and also played in the NBA G League. He spent the past season in the T1 League in Taiwan, playing for the Taiwan Beer HeroBears.

Stone is expected to arrive on Tuesday, per the PBA's report.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.