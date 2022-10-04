PH teams to face Vietnam in MPS SEA Campus Invitational

MANILA, Philippines -- Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Season 1 kings Lyceum of the Philippines University and CCE University Clash Invitational champions LG Helios of Ateneo de Manila University will represent the country at the MPS SEA Campus Invitational Summer 2022 on October 7 to 9.

Also representing the country are San Sebastian College and Teletigers Esports Club of University of Santo Tomas.

The four teams will feature in the international friendly tournament to determine who's the best in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

They will face off against ESCA Vietnam teams Dangerous Guys (DG) Team, Chi Thơ Ngok (CTN), Nextplay Esports, and CĐ Kinh Tê TP Ho Chi Minh (HCE).

All eight teams will be placed in two groups to compete in a round robin format. The top two teams from each group will advance in the crossover final round on Oct. 9 in a single elimination tourney to determine the champion.

The winner will take home US$600 excluding in-game rewards, the runner-up to receive US$400, and the semifinalists US$200 in this tourney supported by VNG Games and Moonton.

Group A consists of LG Helios, Lyceum, CTN, and HCE, while Group B will have the Teletigers, San Sebastian, Nextplay, and DG Team.

It's a landmark cooperation between fledgling esports organizations CCE and ESCA Vietnam, both of which are leading in promoting esports in universities and colleges in the Philippines and Vietnam, respectively.

"We're proud to open doors for Filipino esports student-athletes and we're excited to see them compete with the other players in the Southeast Asian region. We believe that the Filipino players could be considered among the best in Southeast Asia, if not the world," said CCE president Stanley Lao.

