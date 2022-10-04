There was plenty of drama and action in the third episode of ONE Warrior Series Philippines which saw two fighters getting eliminated.

In the end, Team Gravity lost another man Ely Fernandez, while Team Passion dropped its fist warrior Joker Oliveros three weeks into the competition.

So far, this episode is certainly the most action-packed as it saw Team Gravity’s Joevincent So and Team Passion’s Oliveros square off -- after rubbing each other the wrong way throughout the show.

The match lived up to its hype as So and Oliveros both had their moments, but as the fight went on, it was So’s composure and Oliveros’ emotions that stood out.

There was a moment where Oliveros was heard saying some unpleasant things to So which didn’t really sit well with the Team Lakay coaches.

Before the sparring ended, So tagged Oliveros with a well-timed right hook which sent the Team Passion warrior down -- but he was saved by the bell.

That late surge from So, coupled with Oliveros’ attitude, was enough for the Team Lakay coaches to make the decision to send him home.

“I called for Joker backstage, I really wished the camera wasn’t around. I really care for this kid, I told him that his attitude will determine his altitude,” Team Gravity coach Geje Eustaquio said.

“MMA and martial arts doesn’t end with just being a great fighter. What we’re looking for here is someone who would represent the Philippines, someone who’d carry the Team Lakay flag into ONE Championship,” Sangiao added.

The next bout, on the other hand, saw a finish from Team Passion’s JM Guntayon as he reversed an earlier takedown from Fernandez before working on a rear naked choke which led to the Team Gravity warrior’s elimination.

The last bout was probably the most entertaining as Team Gravity’s Sheraz Qureshi battled through a knee injury to face the fiery Marvin Malunes of Team Passion in an awesome back and forth battle.

With both fighters displaying heart, they were easily ruled out in the elimination process and stayed alive in the competition.

Although they lost another man, Eustaquio believes they are finally turning the tide.

“The momentum is starting to shift to our side, it’s like a Cinederella story. Let’s see what the future holds,” he said.

