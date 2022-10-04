NCAA: JRU holds on to end losing streak vs. San Beda

MANILA, Philippines -- Jose Rizal University (JRU) did just enough down the stretch to hold off San Beda University, 83-80, in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Agem Miranda had 21 points and John Amores added 19 markers as the Heavy Bombers snapped a seven-game losing skid against the Red Lions. This was JRU's first win against San Beda since September 6, 2016, when Tey Teodoro fired the Heavy Bombers to a 97-88 triumph.

The Heavy Bombers led by as much as 20 points in the third quarter but needed to make some fine defensive stops in the end game after Gabriel Cometa willed the Red Lions back into the contest.

Cometa's three-pointer with 1:58 to play made it a four-point game, 81-77, before Miranda's split at the line on the other end restored a five-point spread for the Heavy Bombers.

But San Beda big man Bahio scored off an offensive rebound to trim the lead to three points, 82-79, and a free throw by James Kwekuteye drew the Red Lions closer, 82-80. San Beda got a golden opportunity when Ry dela Rosa misfired on a triple for JRU, but Bahio whiffed on a potential game-tying layup with just 27 seconds to go.

The Heavy Bombers left the door open for another San Beda comeback when dela Rosa was called for steps with 10 seconds left. Again, however, the Red Lions couldn't get the job done: Kwekuteye drove to the hoop and had a good look at the basket, but his attempt clanged off the rim.

A split at the line by Joshua Guiab was enough to seal the deal for JRU.

The Heavy Bombers have now won four games in a row since starting the season with back-to-back losses. At 4-2, they are tied with San Beda who saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

The scores:

JRU 83 -- Miranda 21, Amores 19, Dionisio 16, Guiab 14, Dela Rosa 6, Sy 4, Gonzales 2, Celis 1, Delos Santos 0, Arenal 0, Villarin 0.

SAN BEDA 80 -- Bahio 19, Cometa 15, Kwekuteye 14, Ynot 12, Andrada 6, Alfaro 4, Cortez 4, Sanchez 3, Visser 2, Tagala 1, Cuntapay 0, Jopia 0.

Quarters: 24-16, 49-33, 66-58, 83-80.

