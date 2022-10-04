Floyd Mayweather Jr. with Frontrow executive and Congressman Sam Verzosa. Grab from Versoza's Facebook page



Retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. was treated to a night of street ball and and local street food when he visited the neighborhood of Sampaloc, Manila recently.

A Facebook video posted by Tutok to Win Party Rep. Sam Versoza showed Mayweather trying out Filipino street food while having a party with Frontrow executives in Sampaloc.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Money May is here in the hardcore streets of the Philippines with my man Sam (Versoza)," said Mayweather.

"See how we doing this. Top fried meal in a pan. Don't worry, Filipino people showed me love. Manny Pacquiao, we love you. And thanks for having me, Sam."

Mayweather was also shown shooting some hoops in a makeshift ring while enjoying the music.

"Never ever forget where you came from, I'm always proud to come from this neighborhood kaya dinala namin si Floyd Mayweather sa street namin sa Sampaloc, Manila," said Verzosa in a separate Facebook post.

Mayweather visited the Philippines to grace the opening of the new Frontrow office in Quezon City.

"Sa kalye lang kami nag dinner at tumambay.. kumain kmi ng ibat ibang Pinoy streetfoods at ng inihaw na manok, hotdog, seafood, hilaw na mangga at Dirty ice cream ang dessert. Nag bonding lang kami at ng shooting pa ng basketball sa harap ng bahay kung san ako pinanganak at lumaki. Sabi nya: 'This is his best Experience in the Philippines and in ASIA so far.'"