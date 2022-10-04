Gilas Pilipinas held an hour-long practice session at the Meralco Gym on Monday night. Photo courtesy of the SBP.

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite dealing with an injury, Meralco forward Chris Newsome still showed up to the weekly practice of Gilas Pilipinas on Monday night at the Meralco Gym.

Newsome missed the Bolts' game against Barangay Ginebra in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup on Sunday, but joined 15 other players in their hour-long workout the next night.

He sat on the sidelines with naturalized candidate Justin Brownlee, while the 14 other players ran sets and performed shooting drills under the guidance of national team coach Chot Reyes.

Among those players were Ginebra's Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Jamie Malonzo, who participated in the training despite coming off a hard-won game against the Bolts the previous night. Also present was Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

"We told the players, some of them had games last night (Sunday). Everyone has also practiced today (Monday), so we’re not gonna overextend them," Reyes said.

"We have specific things that we want to achieve. So today, we wanted to achieve a couple of things done and they went hard right away. These guys are in shape, but more importantly get the opportunity of playing together," he added.

"I like the energy of the young players, but even more impressive was the energy of the PBA players, especially the Ginebra team, which just played a hard game on Sunday."

Also present on Monday night's session were San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez, along with TNT's Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, and Calvin Oftana.

Collegiate stars Carl Tamayo of University of the Philippines, Kevin Quiambao of De La Salle University and Ateneo de Manila University's Angelo Kouame and LeBron Lopez also participated in the training session.

Also present were Arvin Tolentino, who has transferred to NorthPort, but stayed committed with the national team program, as well as William Navarro.

Gilas is preparing for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, where they will play Jordan and Saudi Arabia on the road.

