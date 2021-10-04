Supreme Chonburi sends Choco Mucho to classification round

Team Choco Mucho gave Supreme Chonburi a fight in the second and third sets but could not break through. Photo courtesy of AVC.

Choco Mucho battled back from a slow start but could not get past a veteran Supreme Chonburi team in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Monday afternoon.

Malika Kanthong and Wipawee Srithong took charge down the stretch to power Supreme Chonburi to a 25-13, 25-22, 25-21 triumph over the gallant Filipinas at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Kanthong top-scored for Supreme Chonburi with 16 points, while Srithong added 13 markers and veteran middle blocker Pleumjit Thinkaow had 12 points including two kill blocks.

The Filipinas started poorly, giving up 16 kills in the opening set and scoring only five points off their attacks. But they found their rhythm in the second set, where they surged to an early lead and kept in step with Supreme Chonburi even after the Thai team regained its form.

The set was tied at 21 off a kill by Kalei Mau, but the Filipinas gave up an offspeed attack from Kanthong, before veteran middle blocker Pleumjit Thinkaow pounced on an overpass by the Filipinas for a 23-21 lead.

Kanthong sent her next hit to an unguarded zone 5 to bring Supreme Chonburi to set point, but Mylene Paat -- Choco Mucho's most consistent player in the match -- fired a crosscourt attack to keep her team in the game.

Kanthong was unstoppable, however, and she answered Paat with a crosscourt attack of her own to lift Supreme Chonburi to a 2-0 lead.

In the third set, Choco Mucho rallied to close to within two points, 19-17, off back-to-back hits by setter Iris Tolenada, forcing Supreme Chonburi to call a timeout. The Thais pulled away from there, though another hit by Mau kept the Filipinas within striking distance, 23-20.

This time, it was Srithong who took charge for Supreme Chonburi. Her off-the-block hit put the Thais at match point, 24-20, and after Kanthong committed a rare attack error, Srithong uncorked an unstoppable hit down the line to wrap up the match.

Mau finished with 16 points for Team Choco Mucho, with Paat adding 14 points on 11 kills, two aces, and a block. No other Filipina reached double-digits, however.

Supreme Chonburi will play another Thai powerhouse, Nakhon Ratchasima QminC, in the semis. Choco Mucho, meanwhile, will play the other Philippine team in the competition, Team Rebisco, in the classification phase.

The winner of the Rebisco-Choco Mucho game will advance to the battle for fifth place. The loser of the match, meanwhile, finishes in last place in the seven-team competition.