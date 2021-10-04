Pinoy tennis trainers hold bike donation drive for scholars

Jhomarie Bartolome, a beneficiary of the Bikes for Life project. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The Pinoy Tennis Trainers (PTT) recently organized a bicycle donation drive, dubbed Bikes for Life, to continue helping its scholars amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTT trainers have been greatly affected by the global health crisis, as they are restricted from their regular training sessions and thus have been deprived of a source of income. Through its bicycle donation drive, the PTT sought to help their trainers and scholars find another source of income as well as provide them a safe way to travel.

"During my time with our trainers and scholars, I have heard their stories as fathers and breadwinners, and how their work as ball boys and trainers was able to provide for their families," said Sebastien Lhuillier, PTT co-founder and Bikes for Life Project Head.

"With private classes and sports clubs still closed indefinitely, my main worry is how they can continue to earn for their everyday expenses and still provide for their families' daily needs," he added.

PTT was able to give away 20 bicycles to its scholars, some of whom work as frontliners as well.

Aside from the Bikes for Life donation drive, PTT also formulated the campaign, Adopt-A-Racket, which centers on racket donations from tennis enthusiasts, national players and racket companies.

This is given away as incentives to active and excellent PTT participants.

"We want to thank our friends who donated bicycles. Our PTT trainers are very grateful and excited to use these bikes to have another way to earn for their families," said Lhuillier.

"As we continue to experience and struggle through the effects of this health crisis, we wanted to somehow help them to have a better fighting chance to survive this pandemic and continue to provide for their families," he added.

Since its formation in 2015, brothers and co-founders of PTT Stephan and Sebastien Lhuillier have focused the sports program's objective of helping out Filipino tennis trainers sustain and alleviate their living conditions by further enhancing their skills and knowledge of the game.

Before the pandemic, PTT had offered several trainings, workshops and other activities to level up their skills. To date, the sports program has been able to train more than 700 coaches, nationwide.