(UPDATED) Thailand powerhouse Nakhon Ratchasima QminC is through to the semifinals of the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship after a straight sets victory over Team Rebisco on Monday afternoon.

Chatchu-on Moksri was unstoppable, as QminC came away with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-18 triumph in their quarterfinal match at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The defeat dropped Team Rebisco to the classification phase of the club tournament.

Barely 24 hours after wrapping up their group round schedule with a four-set defeat to Iranian club Saipa, the Filipinas returned to action but were overwhelmed in the opening set.

They were more competitive in the second frame but had no answer for Moksri down the stretch, as the powerful spiker scored the big hits to ensure that Nakhon Ratchasima would take a 2-0 lead.

Team Rebisco kept in step with QminC in the early goings of the third, even taking a brief 3-2 lead. But the Thais pulled away midway through the frame, this time with Kuttitka Kaewpin -- who has regularly played as an import in the Premier Volleyball League -- sparking their offense.

Nakhon Ratchasima surged ahead, 23-15, off aces by Kaewpin and an unstoppable backrow kill by Moksri. A hit by Imee Hernandez stopped the bleeding for Team Rebisco, but she also committed a service error that put QminC at match point, 24-16.

A block by Michaele Belen on Hathairat Jarat and a rare attack error by Moksri briefly kept Team Rebisco in the game, but Dindin Santiago-Manabat sent her attack into the net in the final rally of the match to gift the Thai team the winning point.

Moksri put up 10 points, while Kaewpin added 11 markers. Chatsuda Nilapa topscored for Nakhon Ratchasima with 13 points. The Thai team rested celebrated setter Nootsara Tomkom, as they were coming off a five-set battle against Zhetysu of Kazahkstan on Sunday, with the Thais hacking out a 25-20, 18-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-10 triumph.

No player from Team Rebisco reached double-digits, with Ivy Lacsina tallying nine points and Faith Nisperos scoring six markers.

Nakhon Ratchasima will play the winner of the other quarterfinal match-up between Team Choco Mucho and another Thai squad in Supreme Chonburi.