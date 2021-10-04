Magnolia forward Calvin Abueva attacks the defense of Meralco. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots are reaping the fruits of their off-season trade for Calvin Abueva, as "The Beast" has emerged as one of the top stars in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

Abueva powered the Hotshots to the third seed in the elimination round, and into a sweep of Rain or Shine in their best-of-3 quarterfinals series. In Game 1 of their semis match-up against Meralco, Abueva bucked foul trouble to take charge in the fourth quarter, with Magnolia winning, 88-79.

His superb play earned for Abueva the PBA Player of the Week citation for the period of September 29 to October 3.

During that stretch, the 33-year-old forward averaged 16.5 points and 13.0 rebounds, while shooting 52 percent from the floor.

Abueva was dominant in Magnolia's 96-86 closeout win against the Elasto Painters, as he put up 20 points and 19 rebounds in their Game 2 victory.

Three days later, the leading candidate for Best Player of the Conference sparked a 20-3 run in the fourth quarter against the Bolts. Abueva capped the game-changing run with a slam dunk in the final three minutes to put Magnolia firmly in control.

"Calvin adds toughness. 'Yung sistema kasi namin bagay na bagay sa kanya. That's why nung nakuha namin siya, hindi siya nahirapang mag-adjust. 'Yun kasi ang laro niya," Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said.

Apart from Abueva, others considered for the weekly honor were Magnolia teammates Paul Lee and Ian Sangalang, and the TNT Tropang GIGA trio of Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, and Jayson Castro.