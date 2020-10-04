PBA: Paul Lee says PJ Simon's retirement brought 'mixed emotions'

Magnolia guards Paul Lee and PJ Simon. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA - Paul Lee considers himself lucky that he got to play with franchise cornerstone Peter June Simon in Magnolia.

Lee was acquired by the team in a blockbuster trade in 2016 that sent James Yap to Rain or Shine, and the man known as "Angas ng Tondo" took on the mantle of franchise player.

But along the way, he received plenty of guidance from Simon, who was the team's sixth man, their primary scoring option off the bench regardless of who was coaching the Hotshots. A fan favorite, Simon earned the nickname the "Scoring Apostle" in his career.

He announced his retirement in late September after a 17-year career, all of which were spent with the Purefoods franchise. It was a development that gave Lee mixed emotions.

"Malungkot na masaya, kasi siyempre malungkot, gusto mo pang makasama si PJ," Lee said during a recent appearance on "2OT."

"Kasi kahit papano, okay din talaga si PJ, mabait na tao, magaling na player talaga," he added. "Pero masaya dahil alam mo 'yun, nakasama mo pa siya bago mag-retire."

Lee was especially happy to see the tributes pour in for Simon upon his announcement. Fans honored him with emotional social media posts, and fellow PBA players hailed Simon for his achievements, his professionalism, and his genuinely good character both on and off the court.

Ginebra's Mark Caguioa, in particular, wrote that he considered Simon a "quiet assassin."

"PJ might be a nice guy but don't let that fool you," he said. "I call this guy a quiet assassin because he usually goes under the radar. He is a born winner and a true champion. Thank you for all the great battles."

Lee was glad that Simon's many achievements in the PBA -- which includes eight All-Star citations -- would be remembered.

"Nakakatuwa kung mababasa mo 'yung nakuha niya sa PBA na mga achievements na nakuha niya, hindi rin basta-basta talaga," he said.

"So, sobrang grateful ako na naging teammate ko pa siya dito, na nakasama ko pa siya on the floor. Talagang makikita mo na talagang lumalaban pa talaga siya," he added.

Magnolia will retire Simon's No. 8 jersey, making him the second player to get the honor after their legendary captain, Alvin Patrimonio.