LOOK: Schrock back in Manila for PFL season

MANILA, Philippines -- United City FC on Sunday welcomed back its skipper, Stephan Schrock, ahead of the new season of the Philippines Football League (PFL).

Schrock arrived after a 15-hour flight from Germany and will be quarantined for at least two days while waiting for the result of his COVID-19 test.

The team says that Schrock is expected to train with United City on Wednesday. This marks the first time that Schrock will join the team in action since it came under new management in July.

The 34-year-old midfielder was the first player to confirm his return to the club, after serving as captain for the team when it was still known as Ceres Negros FC.

According to the squad, Schrock had rejected offers from foreign clubs to remain with United City FC.

Eric Gottschalk, the club's co-founder, has previously said that Schrock should be match-fit upon his return to the Philippines, as the Fil-German standout trained as a guest player for a lower-level club in Germany.

"He's actually been training with a fifth division club in Germany for the last few weeks. And he's gonna be participating as a guest player with special permission in some of the friendly matches," said Gottschalk.

"So when Stephan comes to the Philippines, he will actually be match-ready, that will be hoped. So he's ready because he's been training, and he's been extremely fortunate in his training regimen."

PFL teams have gotten the green light from the government to return to training in August, but it remains to be seen when the fourth season of the league will start.

All clubs are training at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.