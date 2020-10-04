Boxing: Omega tries to fill in the void left by ALA's closure

MANILA - A bigger spotlight will shine on Omega Sports Promotions as it tries to fill the void left by ALA Promotions in the local boxing scene.

The novel coronavirus pandemic and the non-renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise forced ALA Promotions to shut down in August. It was a massive blow for several local boxers who have found fame through ALA's "Pinoy Pride" series, which had been airing on ABS-CBN since 2006.

Omega Sports Promotions, which has been around since the 1990s, is ready to step into the ring as the top contender to take ALA's place. The outfit is led by Paul Jake Castillo, a sportsman and businessman also known for his stint on Pinoy Big Brother, as well as Jerome Calatrava, who also works as a DJ under the moniker Joe Romeo.

"That's gonna be quite a shoe to fill, but we've always been here, we've always been for the sport," Calatrava said of the challenge that lies ahead of Omega Sports Promotions.

The promoter says they have nothing but respect for ALA, which was also based in Cebu and had produced a handful of world champions.

"We wish na andito pa rin sila kasi mga idol din namin ang mga tao na yun," he said.

"We will try our very best from Omega boxing gym to fill the shoes of what ALA has left," he added.

But Omega will also try to craft its own identity and carve its own space in the local boxing scene.

They will take a big step on October 7, when they hold the "Kumbati 5" fight card at the International Pharmaceuticals Inc. compound in Mandaue City, Cebu. It will be the first boxing card held in the country since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of sporting events in March.

"We will always have our own system," said Calatrava. "We will always have our own goals, and we will do whatever we can for the sport. 'Yun lang naman ang goal namin."

Ultimately, Omega Sports Promotions wants to produce a world champion who can also be a pay-per-view draw. They've had some promising boxers in their roster before -- including reigning bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero, although he is no longer associated with the outfit.

Calatrava is optimistic that they can find a diamond in their current roster.

"Slowly but surely, we are developing our talents, our boxers. From the bunch that we have, we might be able to put someone out there who will be the next boxing sensation coming out of the Philippines," he said.