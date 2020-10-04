Boxing: Magsayo survives Mexican foe to stay unbeaten

MANILA, Philippines -- In his first match since August 2019, Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo had to survive the relentless assault of Mexico's Rigoberto Hermosillo to keep his undefeated record intact.

Magsayo, fighting under the MP Promotions banner for the first time, claimed a split decision over Hermosillo in a 10-round featherweight affair on Saturday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Scores were 100-90 and 96-94 for Magsayo, and 96-94 for Hermosillo.

In a competitive 10RD featherweight bout that had non-stop action, @markmagsayo_MMM defeats Rigoberto Hermosillo by SD, protecting his undefeated record (21-0, 14KOs) on tonight's #PBConFS1 main event. #MagsayoHermosillo pic.twitter.com/PALYjVWwKE — PBC (@premierboxing) October 4, 2020

Magsayo set the tone of the fight when he landed a huge counter-right hand towards the end of the first round, but Hermosillo came right back and began to outwork the Filipino. According to Boxing Scene, the Mexican averaged more than 85 punches per round, none bigger than a left hand in the seventh that landed flush.

In the ninth round, Magsayo came out with more fire, hurting his Mexican foe with a flurry of shots. Hermosillo also landed on the canvas but it was ruled a slip by the referee.

Ultimately, Magsayo's efficiency was enough to gain the nod of two judges. He landed 136 of his 417 punches, while Hermosillo threw a staggering 856 punches but landed just 21% of them.

Magsayo improved to 27-0 in his career, with 20 knockouts. This was his first fight since a victory over Panya Uthok in a local card in Bohol last year.

Hermosillo's record dropped to 11-3-1.