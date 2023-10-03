MANILA — Lyceum of the Philippines University is undefeated so far in he the NCAA Season 98 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Pirates went over San Sebastian College-Recoletos to tally their fourth straight win in as many games, and LPU star Shaun Umali bared that the triumph was a result of their all-out effort throughout the whole 40 minutes of the game.

“Hanggat ‘di natatapos yung oras, ‘di kami susuko, bibigay pa ‘rin namin yung 100% namin sa laro para pagtapos ng oras, dun na lang namin titignan yung resulta ng ginagawa namin,” he said following his all-around performance tallying 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and three steals.

His numbers are the least of Umali's concerns, however, especially with how the Golden Stags were closely battling with them throughout the whole game.

“‘Di ko rin ine-expect na ganon yug ipapakita ko. Bad start nga ako eh kaya parang sobrang frustrated ko kasi yun nga, ‘di kami maka layo. Di nasusunod yung game plan namin,” he said.

LPU mentor Gilbert Malabanan also commented on his performance but said that Umalli’s numbers were just a normal day at the office for his big man.

“Wala na ‘rin namang bago dun kasi siyempre he’s one of the veterans. He can take charge,” he said.

But for Umali, what is more important is how they avoid being complacent despite their hot start to the season.

“Yung lapses namin, parang naging kampante kami sa game na ‘to,” he said.

“3-0 kami, yung mga teammates ko parang ang taas na agad nila. Pero siyempre, kailangan pa ‘rin namin ibigay yung best namin para makuha yung panalo.”

This would be put to the test as they are set to battle with the still winless Arellano University on Friday at 2 PM, and what Umali wants is for his team to not look at the standings and instead focus on executing their game plans and strategies.

“Kahit sino man yung kalaban namin, paghahandaan pa ‘rin namin ng maayos,“ Umali said.