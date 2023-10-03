MANILA — Lyceum of the Philippines University is out to prove that their undefeated start isn’t just an early season fluke.

So far, the Pirates have moved past College of St. Benilde, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, and San Sebastian College-Recoletos in the NCAA Season 99 tournament.

For team head coach Gilbert Malabanan, this is a testament to the squad’s trust in each other.

“First group, second group, third group, pwedeng pang first five ng ibang teams. That’s the good thing,” he said, following Lyceum's victory against the Goden Stags.

“Nare-realize nila yung role nila. Even yung mga star player ko nasa second group eh, kasi tanggap nila.”

“Bakit nila tanggap? Kasi nasan kami ngayon? Naniniwala sila. We trust each other,” he added.

And just like a well-maintained, healthy relationship, he is repaying his players’ trust by also putting his confidence in them.

“Kung ano yung game plan ko, yung system ko, pinagkakatiwalaan nila, and pinagkakatiwalaan ko ‘rin sila pag dating ng end game. I let them play, I let them judge kung ano yung gusto nila gawin on the floor defensively and offensively,” said the coach.

This, in turn, will help them cement their place among the NCAA’s top teams according to Malabanan, but he maintains that they must remain consistent in showing the intensity and effort that they have been banking on in all of their games.

“Morale ng players ko mataas naman, even us yung buong team. Pero we need to keep on working hard, studying our opponents, kasi sabi ko nga, yes, we’re on top, most of the teams want us to go down,” he said.

“Gusto hilahin kami pababa.”

“Wala namang overconfidence, pero nakikita ko lang na flat lang kanina. Ayoko sana yung ganon, kasi sabi ko nga this is not our goal.”

“Our goal is going to the top, finals, championship, yun naman ang goal ng lahat pero ngayon pa lang, kailangan na naming [gawin] yung mga simple things.”