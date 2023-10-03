Carlos Alvarez of Team Lakay. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Team Lakay's Carlos Alvarez is gearing up for what is tipped to be another exciting fight, this time at ONE Friday Fights 36 on October 6.

The 24-year-old fighter from Baguio City, Benguet is set to square off against Thai-French debutant Title Chai in a three-round featherweight contest.

Alvarez has kept himself busy since making his debut under the ONE Friday Fights umbrella earlier this year. "The Limitless" began his journey with a bang this past April, putting away Reza Abasi with ease to claim a second-round TKO victory.

In July, the Team Lakay standout authored the perfect follow-up, submitting Sadegh Ghasemi with a D’arce choke in the second round to improve his overall record to 3-0 with a 100-percent finishing rate.

Alvarez is now set to take on his toughest challenge yet in Chai, who holds a 3-1 win-loss slate including a win by knockout and submission. The Thai-French newcomer is the understudy of retired ONE athlete Mehdi Zatout, which suggests that he possesses a strong striking background.

ONE Friday Fights 36 is set to take place at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.