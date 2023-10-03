PVL: Rizza Cruz follows Adamson teammates in Farm Fresh

Former Adamson middle blocker Rizza Cruz. UAAP Media/File

MANILA – Just a day since Farm Fresh confirmed its acquisition to Adamson setter Louie Romero, middle blocker Rizza Cruz also ended her UAAP career to join the Foxies.

Farm Fresh revealed the news on Tuesday as they almost completed the reunion of the Lady Falcons' starting lineup in the UAAP Season 85 earlier this year. Adamson finished the tournament with a bronze medal.

Cruz and Romero will be reunited with their teammates Trisha Tubu, Kate Santiago, and Aprylle Tagsip when the Foxies return to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) this month.

"Can't just cruise to your dreams. You got to work, run, jump, roll, and more. Ask Rizza Cruz. She's been working hard since she was young," the team shared via X (formerly Twitter).

Time to bring that work ethic to the Farm Fresh team, Rizza! LET'S GO! 🦊🔥🧡 #FarmFreshStart pic.twitter.com/fF5s3wxaCv — Farm Fresh Foxies (@FarmFreshFoxies) October 3, 2023

She started her volleyball path with Kings Montessori where she became one of the top prospects for college recruiters. Cruz then brought her talents to Adamson where she eventually helped the school to end a nine-year semis drought.

"Sobrang swerte ko po kasi hindi biro ang maghanap ng setter na isang tinginan niyo lang alam niyo na ano'ng gagawin and meron na po ako nun kay Louie (Romero) since high school," Cruz said.

"Kaya rin po naging mas magaan ng konti itong transition to pro kasi nandyan siya at alam kong di po niya ako papabayaan."

Though she was still eligible to play in the UAAP, Cruz decided to turn pro after some realizations during the pandemic.

"Ang family ko po naging very supportive dito sa pangarap ko na maglaro ng volleyball simula bata pa ako. Eh noon naman po wala pang professional league kaya sapat na sa kanila na basta makapag-aral ako. Kaya ngayon po na nagkaron ng chance to give back to them, I grabbed it na," she revealed.

"Nung nangyari po ang pandemic na-realize ko maiksi ang buhay. Kaya hanggang nandyan pa sila, bubuhusan ko na sila ng pagmamahal at suporta," she added.

She will also join forces with familiar volleyball names like Joan Narit, Gayle Pascual, Jade Gentapa, and Pia Ildefonso.

And after four months of off-season, Cruz, with gratitude in her heart, is now ready to roar with the Farm Fresh Foxies and begin her professional career.

"Forever po akong grateful sa mga tao and institutions na tumulong sa'kin along the way. Ngayon po, including Farm Fresh na rin. Because of all of them po, I get to call my passion for playing volleyball my job," she ended.