The Philippines added another bronze medal to its tally in the 19th Asian Games, this time courtesy of the sepak takraw team in the men's quadrant competition.

The Filipinos were already assured of a bronze after advancing to the semifinals on Tuesday afternoon at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium.

They had a chance to advance to the finals but squandered a one-set lead and wound up losing to Indonesia, 21-15, 24-25, 17-21, in a 79-minute affair at Court 1.

It's the country's first Asian Games medal in sepak takraw since 1990, according to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

— Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) October 3, 2023

In a back-and-forth set 2, the Filipinos came close to finishing off the Indonesians after taking a 24-23 advantage. But Indonesia won the next two points to extend the match.

The Philippines then got off to a slow start in Set 3, falling behind 0-4. They recovered midway through the set but Indonesia pulled away anew to claim their place in the finals.

In the other semifinal, Myanmar defeated Japan, 2-1, to set up a gold medal match against Indonesia.