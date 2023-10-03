NCAA: Perpetual tallies first win at Arellano’s expense

MANILA — University of Perpetual Help System DALTA finally cracked the win column of the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Altas listed their first win in three games at the expense of Arellano University, 85-66, on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Cyrus Nitura was vital in the Las Pinas-based squad’s victory after he tallied 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and a steal, while Christian Pagaran contributed 17 markers, seven boards, three assists, two steals, and a block.

Already up by 13 at the half, the Altas went on to limit the Chiefs to scoring only nine points in the third frame by only allowing them to convert two field goal makes in the same quarter, all of which came from Ernest Geronimo.

Arellano then went on to outscore Perpetual in the final quarter, 23-17, with Jeadan Ongotan and Lars Sunga combining for 18 markers in the fourth, each scoring nine, but it was not enough to erase the Altas’ lead that earlier ballooned to as much as 29.

Despite Jade Talampas finishing with 23 points, six rebounds, and a pair of assists and steals, however, AU still was not able to hack out a win in three games.

Perpetual will next face Jose Rizal University on Saturday, October 7, at 9:30 AM, while Arellano will face the red-hot Lyceum of the Philippines University on Friday, October 6, at 2 PM.

Both will be played still at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.