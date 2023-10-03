MANILA — Lyceum of the Philippines University added San Sebastian College-Recoletos to its list of victims in its undefeated campaign so far.

The Pirates rose above the Golden Stags, 83-72, Tuesday afternoon at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

John Barba exploded for 20 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal to pace LPU, while Shawn Umali, McLade Guadana, and John Bravo contributed 14, 10, and 10, respectively

Only ahead by two late in the final frame, Umali converted a huge three-point play off an offensive rebound to extend their lead to five, 77-72, with only 2:08 remaining in the game.

Barba then went on to increase their advantage to a more comfortable seven-point lead after his fast break lay-in following a failed possession by San Sebastian with 1:40 left.

This allowed the Intramuros-based squad to keep its record spotless in four games, in turn sending SSC-R to its second loss in three games.

Leading the Golden Stags, meanwhile, were Rafael Are and Reggz Gabat as they scored 15 and 13, respectively.

The Pirates will have the chance to extend their win streak to five as they will face Arellano University on Friday, October 6, at 2 PM, while San Sebastian is scheduled to lock horns against College of St. Benilde on Saturday, October 7, at 3 PM.

These games are scheduled to be held at the same San Juan Arena.