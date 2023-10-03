LOOK: Folayang bonds with Igorot community in Singapore

Eduard Folayang met with his fellow Igorots in Singapore after ONE Fight Night 14. Handout/ONE Championship.

Filipino mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Eduard Folayang returned to his roots after his recent triumph in ONE Championship.

A former ONE lightweight world champion, Folayang celebrated his knockout win over Amir Khan at ONE Fight Night 14 by holding a meet-and-greet with his fellow Igorots in Singapore.

Folayang met with the United Cordilleran Chapter Singapore at Toa Payoh Park where they didn’t just mingle but also did a traditional Igorot dance.

Eduard Folayang met with his fellow Igorots in Singapore after ONE Fight Night 14. Handout/ONE Championship.

It was a refreshing activity for Folayang, who ended a five-year losing streak in MMA when he stopped Khan in the third round of their encounter last Saturday.

The 39-year-old proved that he still has a lot left in his tank, knocking out his Singaporean foe at the 1:57 mark of round three in the very same venue where he main evented the inaugural event of The Home of Martial Arts over 12 years ago.

Folayang is now set to fly to Thailand to coach Joshua Pacio in his match against the undefeated Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Saturday as the former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion aims to also restart his road to redemption.