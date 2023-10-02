Boxing: Carlo Paalam faces tall odds in Asiad q'finals

Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam in action against Aldoms Suguro of Indonesia during the 54kg final match of the 2023 Southeast Asian Games held at Chroy Changvar Convention Center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 14, 2023. PSC-POC Media Pool/File photo.

Carlo Paalam hopes to join compatriot Eumir Marcial in the semifinals of the 19th Asian Games, but the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist is facing a major hurdle.

Paalam will be up against reigning world champion Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan in Tuesday's quarterfinal round at the Hangzhou gymnasium. They are scheduled to face off at 7:30 p.m.

Paalam dispatched Uulu Munarbek Seiitbek of Kyrgyzstan in the round-of-16, winning via a 4-1 split decision. Seiitbek, 27, was the bronze medalist in the last world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Now, Paalam has to defeat the gold medalist in order to join Marcial in the semis. The heavy-handed Marcial recovered from a standing eight-count in the first round to knock out Thailand's Weerapon Jongjoho in the second round and assure himself of a medal in the Asian Games.

"Halos lahat sila sa division namin magaling," said the 25-year-old Paalam of the men's 57kg weight class, where he is fighting for the first time.

He had won silver in the men's 52kg in the Tokyo Olympics, but that weight class is now defunct.

The task is daunting but head coach Ronald Chavez is backing his boxer.

"Kaya ni Carlo talunin 'yan," Chavez said.

If he advances to the semifinals, Paalam will also be assured of at least a bronze medal in the Asian Games. However, only the two finalists in each weight category will clinch a ticket to next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

RELATED VIDEO