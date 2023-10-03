Honorio Banario (R) served as Eduard Folayang's "coach" in his match against Amir Khan. Handout/ONE Championship

MANILA -- One of the questions about the recently-formed Lions Nation MMA stable is who would handle corner duties.

Their founder, Eduard "Landslide" Folayang, was widely expected to take that responsibility but he could not do that last Saturday as he was instead competing inside the ONE Circle against Amir Khan.

Instead, it was another former ONE world champion, Honorio Banario, who assumed coaching duties for the team during Folayang's bout at ONE Fight Night 13 in Singapore.

"Honorio did a great job cornering me. He saw how I was getting hit, and I was definitely hearing about it from him. He kept shouting, 'You're being controlled by the jab, you should parry and counter'," Folayang recalled after his third-round stoppage of Khan.

After two close rounds, Banario pushed his teammate to go for all the marbles in the frame. After seeing how Khan reacted to Folayang's one-off punches, he encouraged "Landslide" to string together combinations and pursue a finish.

According to Folayang, Banario's baptism of fire as a head coach is exactly what he and the rest of Lions Nation MMA needed.

"Being a new team, this is one of the adjustments that we have to go through. In a sense, it's a good way for us to prepare for the future because, one day, maybe we'll all be coaches," noted Folayang.

"That's the point of this endeavor. We develop. Alongside developing new athletes, we're also developing ourselves in cornering fighters, observing the fight, and making adjustments from the sides," he added.

"It's a good adjustment for everybody. It's a good learning process. We're all learning from it."