Asian Games: Paalam's medal hopes dashed by world champ

Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam in action against Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinal of the men's 57kg weight class in the 19th Asian Games, October 3, 2023 in Hangzhou, China. POC-PSC Media Pool.

Carlo Paalam's hopes of winning a medal in the Asian Games came to an end on Tuesday night, as he was beaten by reigning world champion Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan.

Khalokov took a 5-0 unanimous decision victory in their quarterfinal match in the men's 57kg weight class at the Hangzhou gymnasium.

The Uzbek fighter, who won the featherweight division of the IBA men's world boxing championships in May, is now assured of at least a bronze medal in the Hangzhou Asiad.

For Paalam, the loss also means that he will not be able to secure a ticket to next year's Paris Olympics via the Asian Games. Only the finalists in each weight category will clinch their spots in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Paalam is fighting at the heavier weight class after winning a silver medal in the men's 52kg division in the Tokyo Olympics. That category is now defunct.

