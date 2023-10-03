Asian Games: Hoffman, Brown fall short of podium in hurdles

Filipina-American athletes Lauren Hoffman and Robyn Brown were unable to reach the podium of the women's 400m hurdles in the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday night.

Hoffman finished fifth and Brown followed her in sixth place in the final held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

Winning the event in record fashion was Bahrain's Oluwakemi Mujidat Adekoya, who crossed the finish line in 54.45 seconds -- a new Asian Games record.

Home bet Mo Jiadie took silver with a time of 55.01-s, followed by India's Vithya Ramraj at 55.68-s.

Another runner from Bahrain, Aminat Oluwaseun Yusuf Jamal, placed fourth with a time of 56.84-s.

Hoffman clocked 57.21-s, with Brown finishing in sixth place with a clocking of 57.55-s.

The Philippine athletics team still has a chance to add to EJ Obiena's gold medal in pole vault as the Umajesty Williams, Michael del Prado, Joyme Sequita and Frederick will compete in the men's 4x400m relay on Wednesday night.

