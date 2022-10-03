NCAA: Lyceum's Guadaña earns Player of the Week nod

MANILA, Philippines -- Lyceum of the Philippines University's Mac Guadaña earned NCAA Player of the Week honors after fueling the Pirates to a 5-1 standing in the Season 98 men's basketball tournament.

The Pirates slumped to a 2-7 record in Season 97 where they missed the Final 4, but have turned things around this season.

Their strong start to the season -- which includes wins over all of last season's Final 4 teams -- has been anchored by the consistency of Guadaña, who's averaging 12.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.8 steals.

Guadaña upped his level of play in the past week, putting up 16.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in back-to-back triumphs over University of Perpetual Help and defending champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

After proving to be the difference for Lyceum against the defending champions, firing a season-best 20 points built on three triples, Guadaña earned the recognition as the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

The second-year shot-maker bested teammate Enoch Valdez, Arellano University's Axel Doromal, Benilde's JC Cullar, San Beda University's James Kwekuteye, and Perpetual's Jielo Razon for the award decided upon by print and online writers regularly covering the league.

For his part, the former Batang Gilas standout said he and his teammates are far from finished.

"I just hate losing kaya pinagtatrabahuhan ko talaga kung ano 'yung matutulong ko sa team, and ayun nagbubunga naman," said Guadaña.

"Mas mame-maintain ko 'yung ganung performance by continuing kung ano 'yung mga ine-extra work ko. Then siyempre, mas dadagdagan ko pa."

