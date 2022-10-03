Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Blacklist International will end the regular season at the top of the standings after sweeping Echo Philippines, 2-0, in their MPL Season 10 clash at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

Blacklist will end the regular season with 29 points, with Echo behind them at 27 points. Both squads have already secured the upper bracket semifinal slots heading into the playoffs.

In other MPL action, RSG Philippines will end the regular season at third seed after sweeping Nexplay EVOS, as the Tigers end their season 10 campaign.

The match also saw the debut of the defending champs' rookies John “1rrad” Tuazon and John “Perkz” Sumawan.

This is a non-bearing game for Nexplay, who will end their season at 7th place, their first time since entering the league in Season 6.

As the third placer, RSG Philippines will choose between Onic Philippines and Omega Esprots as their opponent in round 1 of the playoffs beginning October 20.