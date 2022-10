Filipino American figure skater Sofia Frank is heading back to the World Junior Figure Skating Championships.

The 16-year-old Fil-Am placed 16th out of 49 in the Isu Junior Grand Prix in Gdnask, Poland.

The Philippines’ record holder scored 92.76 in her free skate, and 49.99 in the short program for a total of 142.75.

Next year’s junior world championships will take place in February in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Earlier this year, Frank placed 22nd in the Junior World Championships.