Wild Rift: Team Secret place 2nd in SEA Championships 2021

The final play before the end of the clash between Team Secret and SBTC Esports, where the latter was crowned champions. Courtesy: League of Legends: Wild Rift livestream.

MANILA - Pinoy League of Legends: Wild Rift squad Team Secret placed 2nd in the Southeast Asia Cup 2021, after falling to Vietnamese squad SBTC Esports, 4-1 in the grand finals Sunday.

With the result, SBTC Esports emerge as the tourney's champions.

A crucial Baron Nashor takedown 10 minutes into Game 1 helped Team Secret push down the lanes and start mounting a comeback against an SBTC squad that had been more advantaged in the early-game.

FINAL: Team Secret place 2nd in the Wild Rift SEA 2021 Championship after falling to SBTC Esports in the grand finals, 4-1



Team Secret take home $20,000, the 2nd biggest share in the $100K prize pool. Their standing also secures them a slot in the Horizons Cup | @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/WsNBrnLSal — Angela Coloma (@mac_coloma) October 3, 2021

Caster “Chewy” Dela Cruz went ham towards the end of Game 1 with a quadra kill, taking down four players before charging towards SBTC's Nexus to draw the lone point for the Filipino squad.

SBTC Esports were dominant in Game 2, keeping Team Secret to just one kill in the equalizing match.

They then proceeded to take Game 3 backed by objective-based gameplay.

SBTC placed themselves at match point come Game 4, as they capped the set with an ace before marching towards Team Secret's Nexus, and snowballed this momentum towards Game 5 to secure the title as Southeast Asia's best.

Team Secret will see action next in the Horizons Cup, Wild Rift's inaugural global tournament in Singapore on November this year.

Team Secret take home $20,000, the 2nd biggest share in the $100,000 prize pool.

