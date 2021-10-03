PVL assures Collegiate Conference remains in the pipeline

PVL President Ricky Palou. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Even as they tout the success of their inaugural professional conference, organizers of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) have not forgotten their collegiate roots.

PVL President Ricky Palou has assured that they fully intend to hold a Collegiate Conference, as soon as they receive the green light from the government.

"We'd really like to bring back our collegiate tournaments, which is where we started, you know," Palou said in a recent press conference. "We started this whole volleyball program with the tournaments that we conducted for the different varsity teams at the college level."

Before rebranding as the PVL in 2017, the V-League had started as an inter-collegiate volleyball tournament featuring squads from the major collegiate leagues in the country, including the UAAP and the NCAA.

However, the PVL has not been able to hold a Collegiate Conference for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its most recent collegiate tournament was in 2019, with the Adamson Lady Falcons emerging as champions.

At the moment, sporting competitions at the collegiate level remain prohibited by the government due to the pandemic. Only professional leagues are allowed to hold games; the PVL held its Open Conference in a "bubble" in Ilocos Norte last July.

Palou says that once restrictions ease, they will look into holding a Collegiate Conference again.

"As soon as the government entities allow us to conduct games for amateur teams, we will bring back the collegiate conference of the V-League. That's really on the pipeline for us," he said.

Palou has previously said that while the professional clubs will compete in the PVL, the Collegiate Conference will likely be held under the V-League banner.