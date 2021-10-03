PBA: TNT fends off San Miguel for 1-0 lead in semis

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang GIGA got a huge stop in the closing seconds to escape with an 89-88 win over the San Miguel Beermen in Game 1 of their 2021 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series.

Roger Pogoy bothered a game-winning attempt by Marcio Lassiter, with Poy Erram providing the help defense, and CJ Perez's desperation three-pointer was off the mark as time expired.

Pogoy finished with 23 points in their game on Sunday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga, as the Tropang GIGA took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven semifinals series.